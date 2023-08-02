Some Investors May Be Worried About Signature International Berhad's (KLSE:SIGN) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Signature International Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM22m ÷ (RM637m - RM204m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Signature International Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Signature International Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Signature International Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.9% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Signature International Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Signature International Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 354% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

