Some Investors May Be Worried About SolarEdge Technologies' (NASDAQ:SEDG) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SolarEdge Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$484m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$898m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, SolarEdge Technologies has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Semiconductor industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured SolarEdge Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of SolarEdge Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On SolarEdge Technologies' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for SolarEdge Technologies. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 279% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

SolarEdge Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SolarEdge Technologies that you might be interested in.

