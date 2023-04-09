Some Investors May Be Worried About SpartanNash's (NASDAQ:SPTN) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. And from a first read, things don't look too good at SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SpartanNash is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$70m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$705m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, SpartanNash has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured SpartanNash's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SpartanNash.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SpartanNash Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at SpartanNash. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on SpartanNash becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 69% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with SpartanNash and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

