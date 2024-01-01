Some Investors May Be Worried About Stericycle's (NASDAQ:SRCL) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Stericycle, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$207m ÷ (US$5.2b - US$650m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Stericycle has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Stericycle compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Stericycle.

What Can We Tell From Stericycle's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Stericycle's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. The company used to generate 7.2% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. In addition to that, Stericycle is now employing 25% less capital than it was five years ago. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Stericycle is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 30% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Stericycle that we think you should be aware of.

