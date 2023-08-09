Some Investors May Be Worried About Thakral's (SGX:AWI) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Thakral (SGX:AWI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Thakral, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = S$3.9m ÷ (S$349m - S$79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Thakral has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Retail Distributors industry average of 5.3%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Thakral's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Thakral, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Thakral, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Thakral's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Thakral in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 58% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Thakral does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

