Some Investors May Be Worried About Videndum's (LON:VID) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Videndum (LON:VID) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Videndum is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£51m ÷ (UK£552m - UK£146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Videndum has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Videndum compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Videndum here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Videndum's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 13%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Videndum's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Videndum is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 56% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

