Some Investors May Be Worried About Wizz Air Holdings' (LON:WIZZ) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Wizz Air Holdings (LON:WIZZ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wizz Air Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0042 = €21m ÷ (€7.9b - €2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Wizz Air Holdings has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Airlines industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Wizz Air Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wizz Air Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Wizz Air Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 0.4%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Wizz Air Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 42% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Wizz Air Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

