Investors in McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) have seen stellar returns of 105% over the past five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. To wit, the McDonald's share price has climbed 83% in five years, easily topping the market return of 51% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 14% , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, McDonald's managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.8% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, McDonald's' TSR for the last 5 years was 105%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that McDonald's shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 14% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 15% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand McDonald's better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for McDonald's you should know about.

