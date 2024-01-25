Investors in Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) have seen impressive returns of 104% over the past five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) share price is up 88% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 73% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 27% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Medallion Financial became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

It is of course excellent to see how Medallion Financial has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Medallion Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was 104%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Medallion Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Medallion Financial (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

