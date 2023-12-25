Investors in Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) have seen stellar returns of 155% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. One great example is Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB) which saw its share price drive 135% higher over five years. It's down 1.9% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Mega First Corporation Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 19% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:MFCB Earnings Per Share Growth December 25th 2023

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Mega First Corporation Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 155%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mega First Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 21% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mega First Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mega First Corporation Berhad you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

