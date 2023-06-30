Investors in Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last three years

Over the last month the Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 54%. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. Truth be told the share price declined 24% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Mesa Air Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Mesa Air Group saw its revenue shrink by 6.0% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock has disappointed holders over the last three years, falling 7%, annualized. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 16% in the last year, Mesa Air Group returned 15% to shareholders. Given the three-year TSR of 7% per year, shareholders probably aren't too concerned by the recent gain! The optimist would say that this might be the dawn of a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mesa Air Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

