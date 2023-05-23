Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At BLD Plantation Bhd (KLSE:BLDPLNT)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at BLD Plantation Bhd (KLSE:BLDPLNT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for BLD Plantation Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = RM47m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM405m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, BLD Plantation Bhd has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating BLD Plantation Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is BLD Plantation Bhd's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, BLD Plantation Bhd's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at BLD Plantation Bhd in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, BLD Plantation Bhd isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And with the stock having returned a mere 29% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about BLD Plantation Bhd, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

