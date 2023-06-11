Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PMETAL)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PMETAL) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM1.8b ÷ (RM15b - RM2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 102% in that time. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 122% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

