Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Jaycorp Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM37m ÷ (RM287m - RM67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Jaycorp Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jaycorp Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jaycorp Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 21% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Jaycorp Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Jaycorp Berhad's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Jaycorp Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 130% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Jaycorp Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

