Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Genetec Technology Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM68m ÷ (RM538m - RM83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Genetec Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Genetec Technology Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 387% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Genetec Technology Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Genetec Technology Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 1,748% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Genetec Technology Berhad (including 1 which is concerning) .

