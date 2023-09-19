Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sonic Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = AU$1.0b ÷ (AU$13b - AU$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Sonic Healthcare has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Healthcare industry average of 7.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Sonic Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sonic Healthcare here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sonic Healthcare Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Sonic Healthcare. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.1% and the business has deployed 52% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, Sonic Healthcare has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 42% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Sonic Healthcare does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sonic Healthcare that you might be interested in.

