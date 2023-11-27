Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Heineken Holding (AMS:HEIO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Heineken Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = €3.2b ÷ (€57b - €17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Heineken Holding has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.7% average generated by the Beverage industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Heineken Holding

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Heineken Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Heineken Holding's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Heineken Holding in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.1% and the business has deployed 33% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Heineken Holding's ROCE

In conclusion, Heineken Holding has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 2.0% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Story continues

Heineken Holding does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

While Heineken Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.