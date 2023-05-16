Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At PSI Software (ETR:PSAN)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at PSI Software's (ETR:PSAN) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for PSI Software, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €19m ÷ (€292m - €103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, PSI Software has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PSI Software compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PSI Software here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 38% in that time. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that PSI Software has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, PSI Software has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 92% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for PSI Software you'll probably want to know about.

