Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At UMediC Group Berhad (KLSE:UMC)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at UMediC Group Berhad's (KLSE:UMC) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for UMediC Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM12m ÷ (RM77m - RM5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, UMediC Group Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Healthcare industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UMediC Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for UMediC Group Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 16% and the business has deployed 632% more capital into its operations. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that UMediC Group Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, UMediC Group Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 6.7% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On UMediC Group Berhad's ROCE

In the end, UMediC Group Berhad has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 15% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

UMediC Group Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

