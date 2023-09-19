Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Jungfraubahn Holding (VTX:JFN)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Jungfraubahn Holding (VTX:JFN) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jungfraubahn Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = CHF81m ÷ (CHF859m - CHF64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Jungfraubahn Holding has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.0% generated by the Transportation industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Jungfraubahn Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jungfraubahn Holding here for free.

So How Is Jungfraubahn Holding's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 28% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Jungfraubahn Holding has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Jungfraubahn Holding's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Jungfraubahn Holding has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 23% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Jungfraubahn Holding is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Jungfraubahn Holding that you might find interesting.

