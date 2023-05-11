Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sanderson Design Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£11m ÷ (UK£107m - UK£18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Sanderson Design Group has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sanderson Design Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Sanderson Design Group's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 26% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 17% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Sanderson Design Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 26% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Sanderson Design Group is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Sanderson Design Group (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Sanderson Design Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

