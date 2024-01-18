Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Hunting (LON:HTG)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Hunting (LON:HTG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hunting, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$35m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$256m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Hunting has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hunting compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hunting here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 24% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 3.9%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 22% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than3.9% because total capital employed would be higher.The 3.9% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 22% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Hunting's ROCE

In summary, Hunting isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 36% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

