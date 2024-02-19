Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Helios Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$89m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$136m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Helios Technologies has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Helios Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Helios Technologies here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Helios Technologies Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Helios Technologies in recent years. The company has employed 59% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.1%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On Helios Technologies' ROCE

As we've seen above, Helios Technologies' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 20% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

