Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Coca-Cola is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$13b ÷ (US$98b - US$24b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Coca-Cola has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Beverage industry.

In the above chart we have measured Coca-Cola's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Coca-Cola for free.

So How Is Coca-Cola's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 36% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 18%. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Coca-Cola has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 24% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

What We Can Learn From Coca-Cola's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Coca-Cola has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 43% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Coca-Cola does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola that you might be interested in.

