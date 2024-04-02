Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Kraft Heinz, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$5.4b ÷ (US$90b - US$8.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Kraft Heinz has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kraft Heinz compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kraft Heinz for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Kraft Heinz, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Kraft Heinz doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Kraft Heinz has been paying out a decent 49% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Our Take On Kraft Heinz's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Kraft Heinz's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 41% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Kraft Heinz does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kraft Heinz that you might be interested in.

