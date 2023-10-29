Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Target (NYSE:TGT)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Target's (NYSE:TGT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Target:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$4.8b ÷ (US$53b - US$19b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Target has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Target compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Target here for free.

What Can We Tell From Target's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 30% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 14%. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Target's ROCE

To sum it up, Target has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 43% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Target, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

