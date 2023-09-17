Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WEC Energy Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$43b - US$4.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, WEC Energy Group has an ROCE of 5.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for WEC Energy Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering WEC Energy Group here for free.

So How Is WEC Energy Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of WEC Energy Group's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.0% and the business has deployed 35% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, WEC Energy Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 49% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for WEC Energy Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

