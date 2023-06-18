Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXM.K) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Liberty SiriusXM Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$1.9b ÷ (US$30b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Liberty SiriusXM Group has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 9.4%.

See our latest analysis for Liberty SiriusXM Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Liberty SiriusXM Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Liberty SiriusXM Group to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From Liberty SiriusXM Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, Liberty SiriusXM Group has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 33% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Liberty SiriusXM Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Liberty SiriusXM Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here