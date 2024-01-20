Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Empire (TSE:EMP.A), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Empire, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = CA$1.1b ÷ (CA$16b - CA$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

So, Empire has an ROCE of 9.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Empire compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Empire.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Empire in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 9.0% and the business has deployed 102% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Empire's ROCE

As we've seen above, Empire's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 28% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Empire that we think you should be aware of.

