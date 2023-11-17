Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Packaging Corporation of America's (NYSE:PKG) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Packaging Corporation of America is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$8.2b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Packaging Corporation of America has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Packaging industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Packaging Corporation of America compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Packaging Corporation of America.

So How Is Packaging Corporation of America's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 20% more capital into its operations. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Packaging Corporation of America has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Packaging Corporation of America's ROCE

In the end, Packaging Corporation of America has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 91% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

