Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for General Dynamics, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$4.2b ÷ (US$53b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, General Dynamics has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.5% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for General Dynamics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for General Dynamics.

So How Is General Dynamics' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 21% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In the end, General Dynamics has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 29% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if General Dynamics is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

