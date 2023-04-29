Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Minerals Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$248m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$513m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Minerals Technologies has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Minerals Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Minerals Technologies here for free.

What Can We Tell From Minerals Technologies' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Minerals Technologies' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Minerals Technologies in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Minerals Technologies' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 13% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Minerals Technologies (including 1 which is significant) .

