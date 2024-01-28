Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Itron:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$124m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$556m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Itron has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Itron's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Itron here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Itron, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Itron in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Itron's ROCE

In a nutshell, Itron has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

