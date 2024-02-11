Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Koppers Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$184m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Koppers Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Koppers Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Koppers Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Koppers Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Koppers Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Koppers Holdings isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 113% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Koppers Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

