Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Rogers Sugar, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$95m ÷ (CA$961m - CA$229m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Rogers Sugar has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Food industry.

TSX:RSI Return on Capital Employed December 29th 2023

In the above chart we have measured Rogers Sugar's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Rogers Sugar, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Rogers Sugar to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Rogers Sugar has been paying out 85% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Rogers Sugar isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

