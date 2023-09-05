Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at 5N Plus' (TSE:VNP) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for 5N Plus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$28m ÷ (US$343m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, 5N Plus has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Chemicals industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured 5N Plus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 5N Plus.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 63% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that 5N Plus has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 22% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, 5N Plus has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 2.9% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if 5N Plus is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

