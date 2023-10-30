Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on TC Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = CA$6.6b ÷ (CA$117b - CA$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, TC Energy has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TC Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TC Energy.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for TC Energy in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.3% and the business has deployed 27% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From TC Energy's ROCE

Long story short, while TC Energy has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 22% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with TC Energy (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

