Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Unitil (NYSE:UTL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Unitil is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$85m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Unitil has an ROCE of 6.2%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.0% generated by the Integrated Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Unitil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Unitil.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Unitil in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.2% and the business has deployed 24% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Unitil has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 22% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

