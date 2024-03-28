Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM1.6b ÷ (RM31b - RM5.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.9% average generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad .

What Can We Tell From Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.2% and the business has deployed 61% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 5.2% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

