Investors in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) have seen splendid returns of 188% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) which saw its share price drive 188% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 40% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Meta Platforms managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 24% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Meta Platforms has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Meta Platforms shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 174% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 24%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research Meta Platforms in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

