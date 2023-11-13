Investors in Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) have unfortunately lost 69% over the last three years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 69% in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 45% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming recorded just US$3,224,428 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There was already a significant chance that they would need more money for business development, and indeed they recently put themselves at the mercy of capital markets and raised equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Metalla Royalty & Streaming investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming had liabilities exceeding cash when it last reported, according to our data. That made it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived 32% per year, over 3 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak, even though the cash reserves look a little better with the capital raising. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Metalla Royalty & Streaming's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.6% in the twelve months, Metalla Royalty & Streaming shareholders did even worse, losing 45%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Metalla Royalty & Streaming .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

