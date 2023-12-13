Investors in MGI - Media and Games Invest (ETR:M8G) have unfortunately lost 55% over the last three years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 55% in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 42% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, MGI - Media and Games Invest actually managed to grow EPS by 214% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 29% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching MGI - Media and Games Invest more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MGI - Media and Games Invest will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.1% in the last year, MGI - Media and Games Invest shareholders lost 42%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MGI - Media and Games Invest better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for MGI - Media and Games Invest you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

