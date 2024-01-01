Investors in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have seen strong returns of 288% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock is up an impressive 268% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 20% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 12% in 90 days).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Microsoft achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 33% per year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 30% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Microsoft has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Microsoft will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Microsoft's TSR for the last 5 years was 288%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Microsoft shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Microsoft .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

