Investors might be losing patience for CleanSpark's (NASDAQ:CLSK) increasing losses, as stock sheds 20% over the past week

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shareholders have seen the share price descend 25% over the month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 216% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While the stock has fallen 20% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for CleanSpark

Because CleanSpark made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

CleanSpark grew its revenue by 28% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 216%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Take a more thorough look at CleanSpark's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CleanSpark has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 216% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - CleanSpark has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.