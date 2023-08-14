Investors might be losing patience for Smartsheet's (NYSE:SMAR) increasing losses, as stock sheds 7.2% over the past week

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) share price is 51% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. It's also good to see that the stock is up 5.0% in a year.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Smartsheet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Smartsheet can boast revenue growth at a rate of 34% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 9% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Smartsheet will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Smartsheet has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.0% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 9% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Smartsheet better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Smartsheet that you should be aware of before investing here.

