Investors might be losing patience for Tuniu's (NASDAQ:TOUR) increasing losses, as stock sheds 11% over the past week

While Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 19% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 238%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

In light of the stock dropping 11% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Tuniu isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Tuniu actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 57%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 238%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tuniu shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 238% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 12% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tuniu is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

