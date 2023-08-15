Investors in Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) have unfortunately lost 62% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) share price dropped 72% over five years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While Millicom International Cellular made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over five years, Millicom International Cellular grew its revenue at 7.0% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So the stock price fall of 11% per year seems pretty steep. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Millicom International Cellular has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Millicom International Cellular's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Millicom International Cellular's TSR, which was a 62% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Millicom International Cellular has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 5.6% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Millicom International Cellular (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

