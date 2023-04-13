Investors in MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) have unfortunately lost 79% over the last year

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. We wouldn't blame MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 79% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. MoneyLion may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 46% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because MoneyLion made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, MoneyLion increased its revenue by 99%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 79% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MoneyLion will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

MoneyLion shareholders are down 79% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.8%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 46% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MoneyLion better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for MoneyLion you should be aware of.

MoneyLion is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

