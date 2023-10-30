Investors in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) have seen impressive returns of 245% over the past five years

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. In fact, the share price is 231% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Monolithic Power Systems achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 37% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Monolithic Power Systems has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Monolithic Power Systems the TSR over the last 5 years was 245%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Monolithic Power Systems has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 28% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Monolithic Power Systems that you should be aware of before investing here.

