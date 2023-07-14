Investors more bullish on Christie Group (LON:CTG) this week as stock soars 21%, despite earnings trending downwards over past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) share price has flown 102% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! On top of that, the share price is up 31% in about a quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Christie Group investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Christie Group failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 6.7% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We severely doubt anyone is particularly impressed with the modest 2.2% three-year revenue growth rate. So truth be told we can't see an easy explanation for the share price action, but perhaps you can...

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Christie Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 113%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Christie Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Christie Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Christie Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

